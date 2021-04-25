After we made it through the latest 1"+ snowfall on record and one record cold morning last week, we rounded the weekend on Sunday with seasonal weather.
Now, we're heading in to a warmer period and Monday may be the warmest day we've had thus far in 2021.
WINDY START TO THE WEEK
Monday won't only be warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s, it will also be windy. Gusts are expected to reach around 40 mph from the south, ushering in that warmer weather.
Tuesday will also be warm with highs in the middle 80s. We'll see more clouds on Tuesday and winds will gust around 35 mph from the south.
STORMY WEDNESDAY
If you were hoping for some dry time on Wednesday, you might be out of luck. A cold front will slowly push through during the day and that will provide ample support for widespread showers and thunderstorms.
Rain may be moderate to heavy at times. This may lead to a flooding risk.
Winds may also be breezy during times of thunderstorm activity in the afternoon and evening and small hail may also form if conditions align.
Overall, the heavy clouds and widespread rain will limit severe weather activity.
Most of central Missouri is expected to receive between 1-2" of total rainfall accumulation, though some areas north of HWY 24 may see less than 1".
It is still too early to know where the heaviest rain will line up. Stay tuned.
ENDING THE WEEK
Rain will slowly push out Thursday morning as the frontal boundary pushes southeast. Sunshine will be possible by the afternoon.
Friday should be mainly sunny as a high pressure center moves overhead.
NEXT WEEKEND AND BEYOND
A warm front on Saturday will allow temperatures to once again move above average with highs near 80. At this time we expect dry weather through the weekend.
The next chance for showers and thunderstorms may come in the middle of next week with another cold front on Tuesday or Wednesday, May 4 or 5.