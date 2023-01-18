Be ready with rain gear and umbrellas today. Wednesday will be a wet day.
We will watch air temperatures closely over far northern Missouri where locations along and north of US HWY 36, like Macon and Monroe City, could briefly see a wintry mix due to air temps of 30-32 degrees until 8am. After 8am, everywhere in our immediate viewing area will be several degrees above freezing for the remainder of today -> no issues with winter weather here.
Rain has now moved into Columbia just before 5amTemps are rising above freezing over north-central Missouri, everywhere else is quite warm -> just rain...lots of rainhttps://t.co/lLUZxgduCU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/bNx8QAlzYo— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 18, 2023
Rain will continue to become widespread this morning and could become heavy at times by late morning. The heaviest of this rainfall will occur from 10am until 2pm. Rain will gradually come to an end by late afternoon. The evening will be drier, but staying breezy.
The rain totals could be impressive today reaching around 0.50" to 1.00" in rain accumulations across central Missouri.
Temps will hold near 40 for much of the night, but will drop and hold in the middle to upper 30s for much of Thursday. Breezy winds tomorrow will make it very chilly and we could see snow flurries tomorrow. No snow accumulations are expected.
Heading in to the weekend, we have another system to watch arriving late Saturday into Sunday morning, involving snow.
Light snow showers will be possible beginning Saturday evening through early Sunday morning. We could see around an inch or less of snowfall through Sunday morning, but should be something to be aware of if expected accumulations rise higher.
Sunday and Monday will be dry days with some sunshine and cool with temps near 40-43 degrees.
By Tuesday and into Wednesday, our next storm system will arrive and could bring in more rain and snow chances. Air temperatures would be supportive of snow middle of next week, so let's pay attention to next week's forecast. Temps will be in the 30s next week.