Yesterday featured the first real taste of humidity for the season, but that left today as cooler and drier air from the north filtered in.
Temperatures will be on a warming trend through the next few days with plenty of sunshine.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Temperatures will start in the upper 40s and warm to the middle 70s by the afternoon with abundant sunshine. Winds will be light, slowly shifting out of the south by evening, a feature that will help boost temperatures for Saturday.
Friday evening plans are looking good with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
WEEKEND FORECAST
Saturday will be sunny with a slight breeze! A few extra clouds will move in for the afternoon and evening hours ahead of our next storm system, but the day and night will be dry.
Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day with highs only reaching the middle 70s. Cloud cover will slowly build through the day as moisture pushes in from the south for the evening.
That push of moisture will bring chances of showers and thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon and evening. This will be the first of several waves of energy that will have the potential to bring showers and thunderstorms in the coming days.
LOOKING AHEAD
Waves of showers and thunderstorms will continue for Monday and Tuesday. We’ll need to keep an eye on severe ingredients as a few strong storms may be possible. This is still several days out, and can change. Stay tuned!
Slightly cooler air is expected by the middle of the week.