Some early morning thunderstorms are making their way through Mid-Missouri around 8 am, and they will continue to push their way out. Although total rainfall amounts are not too noteworthy at this time, any rain is good rain. As these storms move through, clouds will start to clear up in the afternoon allowing some sunshine to break through after the lunchtime hour. By the early evening, we will reach into the middle 80s for our high.
As we make our way into the later evening, mainly between 5 and 10 pm, we are watching for the possibility of storm development. This is far from a certain event, but if storms do manage to develop, they would be in a favorable environment to become strong to severe with the main threat being large hail and strong winds, with the best chances being North of I-70 and East of highway 63. Again, there's a pretty solid chance these storms don’t even develop, but due to the environment, they could be strong if they do develop. For the latest updates, follow along with the KOMU 8 weather team with the KOMU 8 weather app.
Overnight lows will stretch into the upper 60s, and warmth is to be expected further on.
SUNDAY
We are watching Sunday for the possibility of meeting or breaking our record high temperature set in 1965 of 90 degrees. Our current forecast puts us tying it at 90 degrees, but no matter what, we are going to be exceptionally warm. We have a slim possibility of some isolated evening showers, but we still look to be hanging on the dryer side of things. We will cool down to 65 for our overnight low, with a better chance of overnight storms, but I’m still not fully sold.
LOOKING AHEAD
Our drought conditions look to continue as we continue to stay fairly dry. There are multiple chances for rain in the next several days, but they will be quite scarce, or might not even happen. Monday is definitely a day of interest for possible storms, but I still have my doubts.
Temperature wise, we are going to be very steady, with the exception of Sunday, staying within a few degrees of the day before and after for our highs and lows. I also expect a decent amount of sunshine, so it might not be a bad week to spend some time outdoors if you get the chance to.