Today
We're ending the weekend on a much-needed rainy note. Rain and storms that arrive in the early morning will dissipate by the evening. This rain is a welcome reprieve to the dry weeks we've had so far this month.
Next week
Monday brings back the sunshine and temperatures in the 90s. Tuesday and Friday stand out as the hottest days of the week with highs of 98. This pushes heat indices into triple digits for both days, so if you can, limit time spent outside in the sun on those two days this week. If you can't, drink plenty of water and try to take frequent breaks inside or in the shade.
Temperatures for the entire week ahead stay in the 90s range, giving us plenty of warm weather and sunshine to accompany it. After today, the humidity starts a downward trend, but you'll still feel a little sticky this week.