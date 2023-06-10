We had a calm and quiet start to the day, but the calm and partly cloudy conditions have now become overrun with showers and thunderstorms that’ve been developing over the last few hours. We aren’t expecting any severe storms tonight, but if one does develop, it’ll more than likely become warned for stronger winds. If you planned to have a late Saturday night dinner, make sure to bring your umbrella! It’ll be your plus one!
TOMORROW:
Showers and thunderstorms are looking to continue into early Sunday. Around 3 am-6 am is looking to bring the highest chance of thunderstorms. Beyond that, a couple more isolated showers could develop in the afternoon. But most of the precipitation should have moved on by dinner time tomorrow.
LOOKING AHEAD:
After all the rain has passed, we’re looking to remain dry for most of next week. Temperatures starting out a little cool, but by the end of next week, they’re projected to be back up into the upper 80s.