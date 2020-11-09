We broke a record today for the warmest low temperature on this date! The previous record was 60° (1931). Temperatures this morning dropped to 61°, which is 4° warmer than our average high for this time of the year.
Another record at risk is the high temperature record, which is currently 78° (1999). Cloud cover is making warming a bit tricky, but it is possible for us to break this record
Cooler air arrives tomorrow
A cold front will push through the region on Tuesday in the morning and midday hours making for a drop in temperatures through the day. Highs are expected to reach the lower 70s, but this will occur in the late morning to midday hours. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 50s by the afternoon.
Overnight, lows will return to a much more seasonal temperature in the lower to middle 30s.
Tuesday thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms are expected between 10AM and 3PM. The severe weather threat for these storms is very low, but not zero. If any storms do become strong to severe the biggest threat will be for strong wind gusts. A brief spin up tornado and small hail can’t be ruled out. The Storm Mode Index will be at a 1 (0 to 5 scale), meaning there likely won’t be any issues, but still pay attention.
The rest of the week
Temperatures will return to a very seasonal to slightly above average state with highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows will be in the 30s to 40s.
Rain chances, after Tuesday, will stay out of the forecast until the weekend when a chance of rain returns on Saturday