Scattered thunderstorms begin to pop up Friday evening, and you might hear a few rumbles of thunder overnight as they continue into Saturday.
The Weekend
Saturday starts off with isolated thunderstorms continuing for the early part of the day. By lunchtime, these will begin to dissipate, leaving us with a much drier evening as sunshine returns.
Sunday will be mainly dry, with just a few leftover pop up showers possible. An increased amount of sunshine will allow us to warm back into the middle 80s that afternoon.
Next Week
Our trend of increasing sun continues as we begin next week, which helps bring temperatures near 90 degrees by Monday. We'll hover around that 90 degree mark for all of the week ahead.
Mid-Missouri will be dry to start next week, but rain chances return on Wednesday.