While today was mostly sunny and another warm day, tonight is looking to hold quite the opposite. Showers and thunderstorms start to develop around midnight tonight and continue into Sunday morning.
TOMORROW:
Sunday morning through the afternoon looks to be modeling the best chance of seeing thunderstorms. Don’t forget to check the KOMU 8 weather app if you plan to head somewhere during this timeframe! There look to be some lingering showers around 4 pm as the bulk of the system moves off towards the northeast. Sunday night conditions look to be dry with only some partly cloudy skies.
LOOKING AHEAD:
By Monday, conditions trend dry and warm again with meteorological Summer just around the corner! Mostly sunny conditions and low 90s are expected for the rest of the week. Try to hit the pool one of these days next week! It’ll be a perfect way to cool off on these hot Summer days!