Another hot and humid afternoon will turn to stormy weather by the evening as a cold front reaches Missouri.
Temperatures barely cooled into the upper 70s this morning, nearly setting daily highest minimum temperature records. This will lead to a heads start on today's daytime highs in the middle 90s. Areas over northern Missouri may be slightly cooler due to increasing clouds.
Wednesday should be the last day of the heat advisory in central Missouri (for a few days)Heat indices around 100-105 this afternoon before storms arrive later today - cooler tomorrow #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/sgcxARq5Zv— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 3, 2022
The wind will be breezy out from the southwest at 10-20mph, but humidity is still high today, so heat index vales will range from 100 to 105 this afternoon. A Heat Advisory continues for central Missouri until 8pm this evening.
HERE COMES THE RAIN
Starting this afternoon will be a chance for showers and storms that could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds, just like experienced in parts of southern Missouri Tuesday afternoon.
These storms could begin as early as 1 or 2pm over central Missouri, but look for the more likely chance for storms to begin around 4 to 5pm this afternoon, leading to a stormy evening for communities south of I-70.
These storms will continue to drift southward into southern Missouri throughout the evening and the night hours, clearing up before Thursday morning begins.
In total, around 0.50" is possible with this rainfall for the locations to get rain. we could see locally higher amounts up to 2.50" which may lead to flash flooding - Again, we expect this to be an isolated case.
Temperatures will be cooler into Thursday and Friday, but the humidity kind of sticks around with heat indices in the middle 90s, even though temps only reach near 90 degrees.
This weekend will be much warm, yet again and the heat indices will reach the 100s through Sunday. There could be more rain chances early next week which would cool off Missouri