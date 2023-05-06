Central Missouri had a little thunderstorm roll through the area making everything damp. Then when the sun came out, all the water evaporated and made it feel humid! One of the first times this year that sticky feeling was super prominent.
Fast forward to later tonight and north/northwestern Missouri has been put under a tornado watch until 11pm. That just means the ingredients are there for stronger storms, but not actively happening. Any impacts that we do see from this will primarily be for northern counties such as Macon and Monroe county.
TOMORROW:
Temperature will still be on the warmer side with the upper 80s or maybe even the low 90s for some portions of Missouri. A slim chance of showers is also possible going into the afternoon. You’ll be one of the lucky folks if you do end up seeing rain as most of central Missouri will have a few clouds.
LOOKING AHEAD:
Going into next week, temperatures will remain in the mid/lower 80s which is approximately 10 degrees above average. Rain is also possible throughout the week but we’re still unsure of which areas will and will not see rain. We’ll keep you updated as time passes and if the chance of seeing thunderstorms are on the horizon.