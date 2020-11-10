Showers and thunderstorms are expected to push from west to east through the day and some of those thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Download the free KOMU 8 Weather app for updates as storms push east.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 6PM today.

Storm Mode Index

The Storm Mode Index is at a 1 on our 0 to 5 scale, this means there likely won’t be issues, but you will still want to pay attention. A few brief strong storms will be possible from 10AM-4PM today. Storms will move at a fairly quick pace and allow for late day clearing.

Storms will be forming along a cold front and the main concern will be for strong wind gusts ranging in speed from 40-60MPH. Additionally, very small hail or a brief spin up tornado can’t be ruled out. The risk overall for severe weather is low, but not zero.

Storm Mode Index (1).png

Temperatures drop

This afternoon will be cooler than the morning as cold air will filter in through the day. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s around 3PM and will continue to drop through the evening. Keep a jacket handy through the afternoon.

Matt 4KM RPM W Temps (3).png

Looking ahead

Temperatures will be much more seasonal in the coming days with highs in the 50s and 60s. Skies look sunny though the middle of the week, but more cloud cover will return on Friday. This could cover is ahead of our next rain chance which begins late Friday into Saturday].

INT FCST AM Extended Forecast (9).png

