There will be a chance for rain later today and rainfall may be heavy. Storms will be part of a brief warming trend into the middle of the week.
Starting this morning will be lots of sunshine and comfortable, mild temps in the upper 50s. A quick warm-up can be expected today with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
There will be a lot of dry air over the region during the day, so any rain remnants passing through from early morning Kansas/Oklahoma storms will likely fizzle out and just leave clouds.
The main round of rain will be after 9pm where a complex of thunderstorms will drift in out from NW Missouri late tonight. These storms will be severe before reaching central Missouri, but are expected to weaken before reaching us.
Our storm mode index is a 1 on a zero to five scale for gusty winds, small hail and more notably heavy rainfall.
We could see anywhere from 1.00" to 2.00" of rainfall for locations that receive the direct shot of continuous rainfall. This rain will gradually clear up Wednesday morning.
A few mainly dry days will be following this upcoming stormy night, but conditions will become hot and humid. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the middle 80s.
We are forecasting another cold front and rain chance on Friday, so be prepared for more thunderstorms to close the week with cooling temperatures.
Over the weekend will be a major cool-down for the region, in addition to a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only reach the upper 60s to near 70. Morning temps this weekend will be in the upper 40s.