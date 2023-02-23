Be ready for a much colder end to the week.
A cold front passed through Missouri overnight and now temps are in the 20s and 30s for the morning. There will not be much of a warm-up today, so be ready to bundle up!
Lots of sunshine is expected Thursday with gusty west-northwest winds at around 20mph, gusting to 35mph. Daytime temps will bein the middle 30s with wind chills in the middle 20s all day.
Lows across the region tonight will drop in the upper 10s with wind chills in the single digits heading into Friday morning.
While Friday will be another very cold day, the weather will be sunny and quiet again with highs in the middle to upper 30s.
This weekend will be different from other weekends this month - precipitation chances! Temps will be in the 50s this weekend.
A light rain and snow mix will be possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will be dry. Another chance for rain will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. There is then ANOTHER chance for rain into Sunday night and Monday.
The chance for rain into Monday will be associated with thunderstorms arriving out from Kansas, so we will monitor for any potential of severe weather into Monday.