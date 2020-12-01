Heading into Wednesday you can expect partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will cool into the middle 20s with calm winds.
A southerly flow will help to warm our temps to around 50º on Wednesday. I expect a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday ahead of our next system; moving in Wednesday night.
A low pressure system will move south of Missouri on Thursday. This system will have moisture rapping around it and joining us here in central Missouri, mainly south of I-70.
This moisture may fall as rain or sleet on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon pockets of drizzle may remain.
I do not expect any winter weather accumulation, but you may see a wintry mix falling from the sky.
Friday and Saturday looks mostly sunny with seasonal highs in the middle 40s.