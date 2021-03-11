The beginning of March has been rather warm and dry. Now we're going into a new pattern with more moisture and cooler, more-seasonal temperatures for the middle of the month.
OVERNIGHT RAINFALL + STORM MODE INDEX
Rainfall in the state has been heavy at times, reaching around 0.50" in many location just since midnight. There are some locations that have received around an inch of rain since rain began late Wednesday evening.
Overall, the severe weather threat is low for this event, but can’t be completely ruled out.
The First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 1 (0 to 5 scale) for this event. This means there likely won’t be any issues, but you will want to pay attention. Any storms that are strong to severe will likely be south of the KOMU 8 viewing area, south of I-44 where the instability is higher.
Best chances for rain will be this morning, trending dry this afternoon. Colder today with temps in the 40s/50s https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/H780EFl0CJ— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) March 11, 2021
RAIN CONTINUES INTO THE WEEKEND
Showers and thunderstorms will linger through Thursday morning and will slowly push south through the rest of the day. Scattered showers are possible through the afternoon, mainly for areas along and south of I-70. Meanwhile, areas north of I-70 may see the sun on Thursday afternoon.
Rain chances (without the thunderstorms) will continue into Friday and last through the weekend. The forecast doesn’t look to be a washout, but we will be seeing off and on showers all weekend.
Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the lower 50 and lows in the 40s.
Rainfall totals will still be high over the next five to six days, reaching 1.5" to 4" over central Missouri. Locations in southern Missouri may receive locally higher amounts as they see continued thunderstorms and more consistent rain through the weekend.
LOOKING AHEAD
Our cooler, much more seasonal weather pattern does look to continue into next week with highs in the lower 50s. We’ll need to watch for another wave of moisture in the middle of the week.