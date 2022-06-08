Cloud cover is exiting the region and temperatures are going to cool overnight with lows falling into the upper 50s.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Skies will be sunny through the day, but a few extra clouds will be noticeable by the afternoon and evening as highs reach the lower 80s.
Rain chances will return overnight, but a notable southern trend has been observed over the last several days. While rain is still expected, the bulk of the activity with the heaviest rain is expected to stay south and west of the KOMU 8 viewing region.
We’ll be watching for any additional shifts as this system gets closer.
LOOKING AHEAD
Lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday, but we will gradually be drying out with high temperatures in the lower 80s.
Significantly warmer and more humid air will be returning as we head into Sunday and early next week with high temperatures in the 90s.