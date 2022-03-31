Chilly weather spilling into the region today will be a reminder of the cold that can still occur this time of year.
Snow showers were reported over northern Missouri last night and could be possible again this morning as AM temps are at a minimum - middle 30s, just cold enough for the snow to reach the ground...Road temps are relatively warm, so no impacts to roads are expected.
Wow though. A chilly day with morning temps in the 30s, wind chills in the 20s. A daytime high might reach the lower 40s this afternoon and light rain could be possible until 6pm.
Skies will gradually clear overnight and will aid in temps falling below freezing tonight. There will be many areas at around 27-28 degrees by tomorrow morning.
No April Fools joke here - A beautiful Friday is expected! sunshine will return tomorrow and winds will be fairly light with highs pressure overhead. Highs will reach the middle to upper 50s tomorrow afternoon, holding in the 40s Friday night. Enjoy this!
More rain is expected over the coming days. Another round of rain is possible Saturday morning, Monday, Tuesday and possibly even Wednesday of next week.