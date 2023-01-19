Thursday will be windy and don't be shocked if you see rain and snow today.
We received a decent amount of rainfall yesterday with most seeing a total of around 0.50" rain. Some of the heaviest rain totals were seen over southern Missouri where accumulations of rain were around an inch, due to thunderstorm activity - thunderstorms produce heavier rainfall rates.
Now the storm system will bring high winds today. Temps will drop and hold in the middle to upper 30s all day.
West winds will already be gusty as the morning rolls in, but by midday we could begin receiving 35-40mph wind gusts. The strongest of this wind will be from 10am until 2pm and will move east into the St louis area by mid afternoon.
There may also be a rain and snow mix seen throughout the day, especially over northern Missouri where moisture is still locked in the atmosphere. Snow accumulations are not expected, but visibility on roads could briefly drop in these passing showers.
Friday will still be breezy, but we get sunshine which will help warm temps back in the lower 40s tomorrow. Winds will relax Friday evening as high pressure briefly settles over Missouri.
Into the weekend, skies will turn cloudy once again and we get another rain & snow chance beginning around 6pm Saturday evening through early Sunday morning. This precipitation could bring around an inch of snow in parts of central and northern Missouri.
There will be a lot of melting snow into rain during this event as air temps will be around 32-36 degrees.
Also, roads are quite warm, so expect slushy conditions if the snow is heavy enough. Eventually the snow will melt from roads due to this warmth.
There is a lot of uncertainty in next week's forecast and pattern, but we can tell you will will be colder with temps generally in the 30s. As of now, any precip-delivering storm systems may dodge Missouri to the south.