KENTON GEWECKE Kenton Gewecke is the chief meteorologist for KOMU 8 and is on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 p.m.

It's a foggy evening for much of mid-Missouri. This fog will slowly push north overnight as a warm front ushers in warmer temps and stronger winds.

Please use cautions on roads in times of dense fog, using low-beam lights.

THURSDAY IS A WARM OUTLIER

Yes, I'm already telling you, October 22nd will be the last above average day for the remainder of the month. So, if you like warmer weather and sunshine...ENJOY IT! All the more reason to get outside.

Temps will start in the 60s in the morning and then warm into the lower 80s in the afternoon.

There is one caveat...wind. I expect wind gusts from the south around 25 to 35 mph. So leave the hat at home and enjoy the day.

CHILLY, GLOOMY AND RAINY TO END OCTOBER

Starting on Friday with a strong cold front, temperatures will largely only reach the 50s and 40s for highs and lows in the 30s and 40s for the remainder of October. With multiple rain chances, too. Maybe...even...a bit of...non-accumulating...sleet or flurries. Don't freak out! I'm not sold on it, but I'm watching early next week just in case. Stay tuned.

