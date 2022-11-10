Another day of near record highs will be followed by a major cool-down into for the next 8 days.
Yesterday was as very warm and record-setting day when temps reached 82 degrees in Columbia. Today appears to be more of the same until a cold front arrives later this afternoon. This was only the 15th time EVER in our weather record keeping that goes back to 1889 in Columbia where a November temperatures reached 82 degrees or warmer.
Temperatures will already be in the upper 60s and lower 70s this morning leading to a heads start for a daytime high of 80 degrees. Today's record for 11/10 is 79 degrees, set in 1949. We will likely break this temperatures record today, too. Winds out from the south will gust to around 20-30mph, eventually shifting out from the northwest around 5pm when the cold front reaches Columbia.
Now, it does look like clouds will be on the increase this afternoon and rain showers are expected to begin around 6pm. Storms may be possible early in the evening, but as of now appears to be limited in overall strength. Rain will continue from around 6pm until 3am tonight.
Here comes the cold. The following seven to eight days after today will be very cold - in fact, around 10 to 15 degrees colder than normal for this time of November for that whole stretch of time. It does not appear that temperatures will feature a major warm-up until Thanksgiving week. This will likely have an negative effect on statistical averages for this month.