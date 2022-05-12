After days of record breaking temperatures, we managed to only tie the record high on Thursday afternoon. Temperatures warmed to 93°, which is also the record from 1956.
Previously there were three record highs this week and two record warmest low temperatures.
Friday is still a day to be on record watch, but temperatures will be a little less likely to reach the 90s. As for the low, we’ll be waiting to see where the temperature is at 11:59PM on Friday night, because that will make or break the record.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Temperatures will start in the upper 60s and warm to the middle to upper 80s.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase for the afternoon and evening. Where these storms develop is still in question, but it will likely be over central parts of the state. These storms will then pass off and on through the afternoon and evening.
Some of these storms could be strong to severe, that’s why the KOMU 8 Storm Mode Index is at a 2 (0 to 5 scale). A Storm Mode Index of 2 means that, “There could be some issues and you’ll want to stay updated.” Damaging winds will be the primary threat followed by large hail.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday is looking mainly dry, though an isolated thunderstorm can’t be completely ruled out, with highs in the middle 80s.
Sunday will feature another chance of passing showers and thunderstorms with highs returning to near 80°.
Temperatures look cooler for next week, but are likely to remain above average for this time of the year.