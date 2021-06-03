Weather will be warming up over the coming days and the Missouri summer are here to stay the next week, maybe more.
Rain chances will also be low as high pressure begins to fill the skies over Missouri. This will limit the overall cloud development in the region.
Highs on Thursday will reach the lower 80s, beginning a stretch of 80 degree highs in mid-Missouri that is expected to last for at least the next 7-10 days.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Dry, sunny conditions will continue over the weekend and temps will be even warmer!
Dew point numbers will rise slightly in the lower 60s which is typical for this time of year, but a muggy feel is not expected until the early part of next week.
Highs over the weekend will reach the middle to upper 80s with morning temps in the lower 60s.