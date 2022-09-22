Happy fall! Get ready to enjoy cooler temperatures that are more routine for this time of year.
The weather has turned nearly 10-15 degrees cooler this morning compared to yesterday morning and will be nearly 25 degrees cooler this afternoon compared to the 95 degrees we reached Wednesday afternoon as Thursday's highs will only reach the upper 60s.
Anywhere from 10-20 degrees cooler in Missouri than yesterday morning :) We will wake to temps around 59 degrees in Columbia at 7amhttps://t.co/lLUZxgduCU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/5cCqg5BMxd— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) September 22, 2022
Any rain today will remain mainly over southern Missouri. There may be a few early morning rain showers over the Lake of the Ozarks until 8am. After 8am, conditions will remain mostly cloudy and dry for the rest of the day.
Expect a slight 'wind chill' into Friday morning with feels-like temperatures in the upper 40s - you and your kids may want jackets! Friday's temperatures will remain cool throughout the day as rain moves in by noon, lasting until late evening. This does mean high school football will have rain in some areas.
Expect a cool day Friday and Friday night with highs in the lower 60s, evening temps near 60 degrees.
We do get briefly hot Saturday as temps jump in the middle 80s, falling in the 70s again by Sunday. Nearly all of next week will feature normal temps for this time of year with highs in the middle 70s and lows in the lower 50s.