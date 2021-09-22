The cooler air has finally arrived and right in time for the change in seasons - Wednesday marks the first day of autumn!
BRRR! Here's a looks at morning 'wind chills' for Wednesday and Thursday morningThere could be some locations in central Missouri feeling as cold as 39 degrees Thursday morning!#mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/qEkq7L70xe— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) September 22, 2021
That's right! Wind chills...We are now in that time of year where temps are cold enough for wind chills to be possible. Low temperatures Thursday morning will be in the middle 40s.
WEEKEND WEATHER - ROOTS & BLUES FEST
Weather for the Roots & Blues music fest this weekend in Columbia continues to look very good!
Friday will be warm in the afternoon with temps in the lower 80s...cooler Saturday with highs in the upper 70s, then warm again Sunday with temps rising back in the lower to middle 80s. Rain chances will be less than 10% for the weekend.
The pattern does turn warm and above-normal on temps into next week. Rain appears to be limited once again as temps rise in the 80s for much of next week and the early part of October, around 5-10 degrees above normal.