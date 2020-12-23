TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Do not be fooled by the apparent warm temps this morning. Conditions outside are about to change, abruptly. Temps will be dropping through the day.

Tuesday's high reached 61 degrees, easily the warmest day for the rest of the year. Temps might reach the 50s this weekend for one last time in 2020.

High winds & brisk wind chills

A wind advisory is in effect today from 6am until 6pm for all of central Missouri.

A wind advisory will be in effect for central Missouri today until 6pmWinds will be sustained around 25-30 mph. Gusts could reach 45mph. @KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/UjR6ZmRMIo — Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 23, 2020

The change in airmass occurring today will not only be about colder weather, but very brisk wind chills which will be in the 20s by late afternoon and nearing zero overnight.

Wind chills will quickly become brisk today, frigid by Thursday morning Wednesday 4pm: 25-30 degreesThursday 7am: 1 to 7 degreesPlease bundle up today and tomorrow! #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/f5N19koo2A — Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 23, 2020

The Christmas holiday

As we have mentioned before, no "white Christmas" expected this year. Conditions will certainly feel winter-like today though and there may be some frost into Friday morning to give the ground that snow-dusted look.

Christmas eve: Sunny with a high of 25 degrees

Christmas day: Sunny with a high of 34 degrees