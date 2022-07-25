This will be a MUCH cooler week where temps will be nearly 20 degrees cooler than over the weekend. We have rain in the forecast, too!
Monday will be a cloudy day with passing showers in the morning. This rain should begin to clear up around noon leaving skies partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon.
Temperatures will be in the upper 60s during the morning, reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon. Compare this to the 104-105 degrees experienced on Friday and Saturday, and the 100 degrees Sunday.
More storm activity will develop overnight tonight, clearing up Tuesday morning. Another round of storms will be possible Tuesday night, Wednesday and early Thursday morning.
This rain will be very beneficial to the region experiencing dry conditions this summer. Accumulated rainfall totals for the region will be around 0.50" to 1.50" through Thursday morning.
Temperatures will continue to remain very comfortable and more normal for this time of year even through this weekend. Average highs for late July/early August are around 89 degrees. We are now in the stretch of year where morning temperatures are usually trending slightly cooler.
The first week of August does appear to be warm and dry again, but nearly as high with highs only in the lower to middle 90s.