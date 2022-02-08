Get ready for a nice, milder day and more snowmelt! We will get another day like this later this week too.
Temperatures this morning are already generally above freezing as of 5am, giving temps a head start towards those daytime highs. Breezy southwest winds will range from 10-20 mph today, leading to highs in the middle 50s.
This will be the warmest day we have had since February 1st when we reached 59 degrees. That was the day before the snowstorm hit.
The rest of the week will be slightly cooler with only one major cool-down coming Saturday. Overall, this should be a quieter and milder week than last.
If you are looking for precipitation, or snow, you will have to wait for abut 7-10 days from now. The pattern we are in is not supportive for rain chances.
Nearly every system is coming from the the Canadian Rockies, drawing air from semi-arid regions of Canada. For precipitation, we need system to draw in moisture-rich air from the Gulf of Mexico. Until that changes, we stay dry.