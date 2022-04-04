Temperatures are going to start the week mild before cooling down for Thursday and Friday. Winds will be strongest during the latter half of the week.
Election Day Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds during the day. Much of the day is looking dry, though a spare shower or sprinkle cannot be ruled out in the morning hours before 9 a.m.. Most of the rain will hold off until a cold front moves through in the evening.
The sunshine during the day may destabilize the atmosphere enough that when the moisture and energy moves in from the NW in the latter half of the afternoon, some storms may become strong to severe. The timing we are watching for these storms is 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and they'll be moving from the NW to the SE. At this time the severe threat is low.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 1 on the 0-5 scale for Tuesday. If the storms mentioned above are able to gain enough strength they may produce damaging wind or a tornado. We will keep you updated if the threat level changes on the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App. Be sure to have it downloaded with notifications and location turned on.
Unless the system slows, most of the rain should be out by 7 a.m. Wednesday and the remainder of the day will see a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures should reach the lower 60s in the afternoon before a big cool down for the end of the week.
Thursday is expected to be just as windy as Wednesday as winds gust around 35 mph. Skies will likely remain cloudy and temps may only reach the upper 40s, cooler with wind chill. There is also a very slight chance for an isolated shower as weak energy tries to enter our area off a low pressure system over the Great Lakes.
Friday is looking mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 40s and wind gusts near 30 mph.
Over the weekend, there will also be a big warm up as afternoon temps go from the middle 50s on Saturday to near 70º on Sunday. These warm temperatures are expected to last into the first half of next week.