Heat and humidity are going to remain the big story over the next several days, but there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for Friday
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Friday will start with morning temperatures in the lower 70s. Highs will warm to near 90 in the afternoon with heat index values in the middle 90s.
A few very isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the day, mainly in the afternoon and evening, but the bulk of the day will be dry.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase towards the evening and overnight hours. After 10PM, showers and storms from the west will start to push east. A strong storm or two isn’t out of the question, but the threat for severe weather looks unlikely at this time.
Around 0.25” of rain can be expected out of these showers and thunderstorms.
LOOKING AHEAD TO THE WEEKEND
Highs will hold around 90° through the weekend with heat index values in the middle 90s.
Temperatures are trending warmer for early next week with highs in the middle 90s. A combination of heat and humidity will give us heat index values between 100-105° on Monday and Tuesday.
A slight cool down is possible towards the end of next week.