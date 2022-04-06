Cooler air started to filter into the region on Wednesday with highs only reaching the lower 60s. Temperatures are going to continue to drop through the end of the work week with a lot more cloud cover in the forecast.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Thursday will start with mostly sunny skies, but cloud cover will quickly increase through the day. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 30s with afternoon highs near 50°.
Thursday will be another windy day with winds out of the northwest, gusting up to 40 mph.
If moisture can fight through dry air at the surface we could see a few afternoon spot showers or drizzle. This will remain possible through the evening and as temperatures drop overnight those drizzle droplets could become a few snowflakes. No accumulation is expected.
LOOKING AHEAD
Friday will be very similar to Thursday with overcast skies and passing spot showers and drizzle possible. Highs are only expected to reach the middle 40s.
We will begin a warming trend through the weekend with highs in the 50s on Saturday and near 70° on Sunday.
Chances of showers and thunderstorms will return for next week. The overall pattern is favorable for the development of strong to severe storms across the Plains, but these chances are still almost a week away. The exact location and threat details are impossible to predict. Remember to trust reliable sources.
Temperatures are generally looking warmer for next week with highs near 70.