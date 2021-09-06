Seasonal to above-average temperatures are expected this week.
Tuesday will feature the only frontal passage of the week. A cold front will move through by the end of the evening. Highs should still reach near 90º. Winds will be breezy, gusting up to 30 mph. A few showers or thunderstorms may pop-up along the front's passage, but at this time we do not anticipate much accumulation; less than a quarter-inch with most getting a tenth or less.
Tuesday's frontal system will cool us down for Wednesday. Sunshine will return in abundant fashion as temps only reach the lower 80s.
Sunshine will hold on for multiple days as a warming trend kicks in.
A high pressure system will move overhead on Thursday and Friday helping to hold the sunshine. Temps should top out in the upper 80s on Friday.
LOOKING AHEAD
Over the weekend, temps should be near 90º for highs with a few extra clouds by the second half of the weekend.
Next week looks to start rather warm with temps remaining in the lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday. A frontal boundary, this time with rainfall possibly attached to it, may arrive by the middle of next week.
Summer is holding on with dry conditions joining in.