After a warm couple of days, cooler air is going to filter in for the weekend.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Two cold fronts are set to pass through the state on Friday. The first front will arrive in the morning hours and bring spot showers to the region
Rain will break apart into the afternoon, with only a few sprinkles remaining. Overall, rainfall is looking very light with totals under 0.25”.
Temperatures will warm to the middle 50s and it will be windy with winds gusting up to 35mph.
COLDER WEEKEND
The second cold front on Friday will be responsible for dropping temperatures to the 10s for Saturday morning. Wind chills will be in the single digits.
Saturday will be a cool day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 20s. Sunday has been trending cooler with highs in the middle 30s.
LOOKING AHEAD
First Alert: Moisture is looking likely as we head into the middle of next week. However, the pattern is looking fairly mild. This means that we are expecting the bulk of the precipitation next week to be in the form of rain. We'll keep an eye on it! #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/v1HqR4fIzM— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) February 10, 2022
Warmer air will start to filter back into the region early next week. Moisture chances will be increasing for the middle of the week, and while we do look to pick up healthy amounts of moisture, the pattern looks fairly spring-like. This means that we expect the bulk of the precipitation to fall as rain. Stay Tuned.