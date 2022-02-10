Webstory Image.png

After a warm couple of days, cooler air is going to filter in for the weekend.

FRIDAY’S FORECAST

Two cold fronts are set to pass through the state on Friday. The first front will arrive in the morning hours and bring spot showers to the region

Rain will break apart into the afternoon, with only a few sprinkles remaining. Overall, rainfall is looking very light with totals under 0.25”.

Temperatures will warm to the middle 50s and it will be windy with winds gusting up to 35mph.

COLDER WEEKEND

The second cold front on Friday will be responsible for dropping temperatures to the 10s for Saturday morning. Wind chills will be in the single digits.

Saturday will be a cool day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 20s. Sunday has been trending cooler with highs in the middle 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Warmer air will start to filter back into the region early next week. Moisture chances will be increasing for the middle of the week, and while we do look to pick up healthy amounts of moisture, the pattern looks fairly spring-like. This means that we expect the bulk of the precipitation to fall as rain. Stay Tuned.

