Cooler air is going to filter into the region overnight, but it will just bring temperatures back to a seasonal level.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Winds will remain breezy into Wednesday with wind gusts up to 30 MPH possible through the day. Temperatures are expected to start near 30° with wind chills in the lower 20s and warm to the lower 40s in the afternoon.
There will be a mix of sunshine and cloud cover through the day. Generally, more cloud cover will be featured in our northern counties, keeping temperatures near or slightly below 40°. Sunshine is expected to break out for our southern counties, which will help temperatures warm to the lower to mid 40s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Thursday will be a seasonal day as well with highs in the upper 30s, but warmer air is going to make a return for Friday with highs in the middle to upper 40s.
We’ll watch for a slight chance of rain on Saturday, but the bulk of the moisture will stay to the east with highs cooling again into Sunday.
Temperatures will warm once again as we head into early next week.