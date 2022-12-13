The bulk of the rainfall has ended, but a few showers remain possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. A drier and colder pattern is about to take hold as we head through the next few days.
We had pretty healthy rainfall totals across central Missouri today with many locations picking up ~1". #MidMoWx #MoWX #MidMo pic.twitter.com/A23vfU8rZD— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 13, 2022
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
The cooler air will be knocking on our doorstep on Wednesday, but won’t really start to noticeably arrive until the evening and overnight hours. Skies will be increasing in sunshine through the day with morning temperatures in the lower 40s and highs warming to the middle to upper 40s for areas west of highway 63 and the lower 50s east of highway 63.
THE END OF THE WEEK
Mostly cloudy skies are set to make a return for Thursday and Friday and much cooler air will arrive too. Thursday will feature highs in the upper 30s and a few non-accumulating flurries will also be possible.
Highs will cool further on Friday as we only reach the lower 30s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures look to remain in the 30s for the weekend and early next week before another push of cooler air arrives early next week. This cold looks to be lingering.
Temperatures could struggle to reach the 20s leading into Christmas as a very cold air mass arrives. We’ll keep an eye on it and keep you updated!