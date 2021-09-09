September, thus far, has been fairly typical weather-wise. That is about to change.
HEAT WAVE
A warm front will push north on Friday and with it, a renewed warming trend and our next heat wave.
Over the weekend our high temperatures will reach the middle 90s with morning lows only dropping to near 70º. We'll remain with these conditions, which are 10-15º above average for this time of year, into next week.
But there will be a difference between this heat and the heat we've felt previously this summer...
We'll have a lack of humidity. Don't expect a heat index forecast because we really won't have higher "feels like" temps. In fact, our atmosphere may lack so much moisture that our heat index end up lower than the air temperature.
Expect breezy conditions over the weekend with gusts around 20-30 mph.
The next chance for rain won't arrive until the middle of next week as a system stalls in southern Iowa. We'll see how well this system holds together. There is a chance it falls apart completely and the heat wave continues through the week.
WILDFIRE SMOKE IN OUR SKIES
Two large California fires are still shoving tons of smoke into the atmosphere, which is then picked up by upper-level winds and heading our way. It will be here this weekend. While you'll see a hazier sky, the overall air quality shouldn't be terrible. However, if you are severely allergic to smoke, you'll likely notice.
The Dixie fire has burned over 925k acres and is 59% contained and the Caldor fire has burned over 215k acres and is currently 53% contained.
AROUND THE TROPICS
We are entering the peak of hurricane season, when the tropics are the most active. Activity has already ramped up.
Hurricane Larry is spinning north in the Atlantic Ocean, bringing large swells to our east coast. It may remain a Cat. 1 as it reach Newfoundland, Canada... VERY far north for a hurricane to reach.
Tropical Storm Mindy passed through the Florida-Georgia line and is back in the Atlantic, falling apart.
In the Eastern Pacific, Hurricane Olaf will get rather close to the Baja peninsula of Mexico, potentially as a Cat. 2, before turning into the open ocean.
On the other side of the Pacific, Super Typhoon Chanthu is racing toward Taipei and China.