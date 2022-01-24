Temperatures will be back and forth over the coming days, reaching highs more experienced in parts of Canada. But, warmer weather does appear to be a long term trend.
You know that saying, "It's Missouri weather. Just wait 15 minutes, it will change"...That is kind of true for the next few days.
Enjoy this morning's mild start to the day! Temperatures are already in the upper 30s and lower 40s across the state thanks to a passing warm front overnight. Winds may be breezy out from the southwest.
A passing cold front will arrive Monday afternoon. Temps will rise in the middle 40s by noon, before falling in the upper 30s by Monday afternoon. We could also see a few sprinkles, but most will stay dry tomorrow.
A BRIEF COLD SNAP
Frigid conditions will arrive into the region Monday night and temperatures will be very cold again Tuesday and Wednesday, just not as arctic-like as experienced last week. Just be prepared for a few mornings in the single digits.
There may be a slight chance for a few showers on Thursday as a fast moving warm front sweeps the region, followed subsequently by a fast moving cold front
Temps will reach the middle 40s Thursday, cooling again in the 20s/30s by Friday. However, the trends do appear warmer by the weekend and for the first days of February where highs will more routinely reach the 40s.