Cooler, more fall-like weather has returned to central Missouri. The beginning of the new work and school week will be warmer, above average for this time of year, but not nearly as warm as the beginning of the month has been.
Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will reach the middle 70s, with a few more clouds on Tuesday than the abundantly sunny Monday.
Winds on Tuesday will gust near 20 mph as a new system, a cold front, approaches quickly from the west.
The cold front will likely move through on Wednesday and provide a few passing rain showers. Rain accumulations less than 0.25" are expected. We'll still see some sun on Wednesday because rain will be passing through pretty quickly.
Winds on Wednesday and Thursday will likely gusts up to 25 mph.
Thursday and Friday will be dry as a high pressure system moves in behind the cold front. Cooler temps will arrive.
Highs on Thursday and Friday will only reach the lower to middle 60s.
A stationary system may push in next weekend and give us another chance for rain before a big warm up to start the next work and school week. Stay tuned.