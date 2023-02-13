Our mild start to the week will continue on Tuesday, but it will be quite a bit different than Monday as rain returns to the region.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Rain will start during the morning and become widespread by the midday hours lasting into the early afternoon. Rain is expected to dwindle by the afternoon with temperatures holding in the 50s.
We will need to keep an eye on a few thunderstorms that could redevelop across western Missouri, near Kansas City on Tuesday afternoon as a few strong to severe storms will be possible. Widespread severe weather isn’t expected, but a severe storm or two will be possible with a spin up tornado threat. Overall, this severe weather threat is low, but it will be something to keep an eye on with a reminder of the severe weather season that is ahead. These storms are expected to fall apart after the sunsets and should not be an issue for the KOMU 8 viewing area.
In addition to the rain, it will also be a very windy day! Winds are expected to gusts up to 45-50 mph out of the south through the day and overnight hours. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory for all of the KOMU 8 Viewing area
LOOKING AHEAD
Wednesday will be a mild day in central Missouri, but temperatures will be cooler if you are planning to head west for the Chief’s victory parade.
This cooler air will move our way for Thursday bringing a few showers and snowflakes, though little to no accumulation of rain or snow is expected.
Temperatures will remain chilly for Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will rebound for the weekend.