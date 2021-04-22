HAPPY EARTH DAY!
Columbia, MO has warmed 2.9ºF since the first #EarthDay 51 years ago. pic.twitter.com/YjmN4sSZWY— Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) April 22, 2021
THE NEXT RAIN CHANCE
After a dry day, light rain showers are expected overnight into early Friday morning.
Rain will then be on and off throughout Friday morning and early afternoon.
Widespread rain and thundershowers are expected Friday evening into Saturday morning. While we aren't expecting much thunderstorm activity, there may be enough instability for a bit of lightning and thunder. Rain may also fall with moderate intensity at times.
Sunshine may return again on Saturday afternoon.
Total rainfall accumulation between 0.5 and 1.5" from north to south is generally expected in central Missouri.
WARMER INTO NEXT WEEK
Any sunshine on Saturday afternoon will spill into Sunday and Monday. Warmer temperatures will move in, too.
Temperatures will likely be around 80º Monday and Tuesday afternoons.
You should expect plenty of wind on Monday as a low pressure system approaches the region. Winds may gust up to 45 mph, bringing the warmer weather from the south.
A cold front is expected Tuesday or Wednesday next week. This will be the next chance for showers and thunderstorms. We'll be watching this system for other ingredients for severe potential, too. Stay tuned.
Temperatures will likely be much more seasonal the remainder of the week, behind the frontal system.