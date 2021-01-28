Between the rain, snow and ice January has been a wet month and will continue to be so up to the very end.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Cloud cover will build overnight and winds will slowly start to pick up out of the south at 5-10mph. This combination should keep temperatures from dropping off too much tonight. Lows should be in the middle 20s.
We will see sunny breaks in the cloud cover for Friday with most of that sunshine happening in the midday hours before cloud cover builds for the late afternoon.
Expect highs to reach the middle 40s.
WEEKEND FORECAST
A low pressure system approaching from the southwest will work with a stationary boundary over central Missouri to bring rain starting in the mid morning hours on Saturday and lasting through the day.
We expect a washout for the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the middle 40s.
This system will start to wrap up Saturday night, but some moisture may “wrap around” our low pressure system on Sunday and bring a light wintry mix or a few flurries. Snowfall accumulation is not likely at this time, but if any were to accumulate it would be light. Highs will be much cooler Sunday in the middle to upper 30s.
RAINFALL TOTALS
January has been a wet month so far! Typically we average 1.92” for the entire month and we are already above that with 2.21” so far. Saturday’s rainfall will push us even further above that.
Rain will be heavy at times on Saturday due to an ample amount of atmospheric moisture that this system will be able to tap into. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 0.5-1.5”.
LOOKING AHEAD
Early next week is looking dry with temperatures warming to slightly above average with highs in the upper 30s to middle 40s.
We’ll watch for a low pressure system that will bring us another shot of rain for the middle of the week. Stay tuned.