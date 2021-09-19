A strong cold front will arrive Monday night into early Tuesday and it will bring a significant temperature difference between Monday and the rest of the week. Fall officially begins on Wednesday, but we’ll see the seasonal temperatures the day before.
THE COLD FRONT: HOUR-BY-HOUR
Monday: Before 7pm
With the exception of a few passing clouds, Monday should remain dry through the daylight hours. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s to lower 70s and reach to near 90 as we head into the afternoon.
Monday: 7pm - 12am
The cold front will begin to spark off thunderstorms by the Missouri-Kansas border. These storms out to our west have the potential to become strong with gusty winds up to 60mph. These storms should march into our area, gradually weakening as they approach the region. However, a few strong wind gusts up to 40-60mph are not out of the question.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index is at a 1 (0 to 5 scale) meaning that we don’t expect issues, but you’ll want to pat attention.
Tuesday: 12-7am
These showers and storms should continue to move through the area with the bulk of the rain ending fairly early in this time frame. Rainfall amounts do not look overly impressive, only .25-.50" is expected for most. Locally higher amounts of up to 1” are possible.
Tuesday: 7am - 7pm
The cold front will quickly exit the area. Rainfall will be isolated during the morning hours with much drier conditions expected through the rest of the day. Through the afternoon the cloud cover should begin to break up, possibly leading to some peaks of sunshine in the afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will start near 60° and warm into the lower 70s for Tuesday, a few degrees below average for the beginning of fall.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Fall officially begins on Wednesday, however, fall truly begins weather-wise the day before. These near average temperatures in the 70s will continue until Friday, when highs return to near 80.
Low temperatures will be cool as well in the 50s on most mornings, but a few areas could hit the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday morning.
LOOKING AHEAD
A weak cold front is expected to pass on Friday night bringing extra cloud cover and a slight cool down on Saturday, but above average temperatures look to return into early next week with dry conditions continuing.