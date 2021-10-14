You know those fall days that are cloudy, chilly, wet with passing showers, sprinkles, and drizzle? Those days that make you want to make chili, curl up, read a book or watch a movie? That's Friday.
With passing showers, sprinkles and drizzle on Friday temperatures will hold in the 50s throughout the day. It will be breezy too with winds from the north sustained 10-15 mph and gusting up to 25 mph.
Skies will clear for the evening and temps will drop for Saturday morning.
Saturday morning will feature the coldest temps since May. So far this season we've only dropped to 49º once back on September 23. So, when temps are around 40º on Saturday morning, it's going to be quite a shock to the system.
We'll be sunny through the weekend with highs in the lower 60s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday.
Next week is looking dry with highs in the lower 70s and upper 60s and lows near 50º. A weak cold front will likely move through on Wednesday, but it is looking dry at this time; we're only giving it a 10% chance for rain.
This will mark the first stretch of nearly seasonal weather we've had this fall season.