Missouri is living up to the stereotypes this week--we'll see a glimpse of many seasons over the next few days.
Warm & windy Thursday
A High Wind Advisory is in effect for most of Mid-MO today until 6pm for wind gusts up to 50 MPH possible. These will be out of the south/southwest, so especially watch for cross-winds on the east-west roadways. Also, refrain from open burning as humidity is very low.
Those southerly winds will allow temperatures to soar into the middle 70s this afternoon. Your outdoor forecast looks like one we'd typically see on May 19th, not November 19th!
Cooler & rainy weekend
I encourage you to get out and enjoy today and tomorrow's spring-like temperatures, because they will not last very long. Friday will be mostly cloudy and warm until about sunset, when rain should start to move in to central Missouri.
The interesting part of this system is that the cold front set to bring us this rain is expected to move very slowly across the state. The moisture associated with that front will stick around the area throughout the entire weekend, providing several rain chances until Sunday afternoon, when the front should finally push south.
Right now, the best chance for widespread and long-lasting rain looks to fall on Saturday evening into Sunday morning. During this time, the cold front should be right on top of central Missouri. Parts of Mid-MO could see over an inch of rain when this is all said and done. We will be watching this system very closely over the next few days, so stay tuned for updates.
A look ahead
The cold front will allow for seasonal temperatures to arrive as we begin the week of Thanksgiving. We're watching for another impulse of rain to impact us on Tuesday and into the early parts of Wednesday, but as of now, Thanksgiving looks dry and fall-like.