A rain and snow mix is expected later today. Read below for more details on accumulations and our thoughts on travel impacts.
Saturday will be a cool and breezy day with increasing clouds. The morning will be mainly dry, but does see developing rain over the southern part of the state before noon. Temps will be in the 30s for the morning, rising to near 40 degrees into the early afternoon. That's as warm as we get.
Turning cloudy today with a rain and snow mix this afternoon through this evening, beginning around 2-3pmTemps near 40 this afternoon, travel impacts are not expected. Just be aware roads may be briefly slushy if snow is heavy enough #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/fhyz7LqXv3— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 7, 2023
Precipitation will begin late in the morning as rain develops across central and southern Missouri. By the middle of the afternoon, cold air will begin mixing into the system and develops a rain and snow mix over central and northern Missouri. Temps will be in the middle to upper 30s during this, so much of the snow will be melting. We will see light snow until the middle of the evening when the system fully exits the region around 9pm.
Overall, travel is not expected to be impacted across central Missouri. Roads may briefly become slushy, but is not expected to cause travel concerns as the snow will not be heavy and accumulative enough. Road temperatures are also relatively warm which will help melt snow.
Total snow accumulations will mainly be seen on elevated surfaces like grasses and rooftops and will range from around a dusting to half of an inch.
The rest of the weekend will be cool and progressively sunnier by Sunday afternoon. Temps to close out the weekend will once again reach the lower 40s.
Next week looks great! We will begin next week with lots of sunshine and milder temperatures for this time of year! highs from Monday through Wednesday will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s and lightly temps will generally stay above freezing. Our next rain chance and associated cool-down will arrive around Thursday and Friday.