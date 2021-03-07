Our weekend was warm and dry with lots of sunshine. The week ahead will start warm with sunshine, but eventually we'll see plenty of rainfall and cooler temperatures into next weekend.
THE WARMTH
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will all be warm with highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s. These temperatures are 20-25 degrees above average for this time of year. You can expect passing clouds, too.
Winds will grow each day, bringing in the warmer air through the middle of the week.
MONDAY: Gusts 25 mph
TUESDAY: Gusts 30 mph
WEDNESDAY: Gusts 40 mph
If you want to soak in the sun, get any of it you can on Monday and Tuesday. Starting Wednesday you should expect abundantly cloudy skies.
THE RAIN
Wednesday will have some moisture overhead, leading to a cloudy day, but most areas in central Missouri likely won't see any rainfall on Wednesday.
On Thursday, a cold front will move in from the NW and that will create enough instability to bring down rain showers, and potentially thunderstorms.
At this time we do not anticipate much severe weather. If anything, we're watching for hail potential on Thursday. We'll keep you updated.
This rain will push into southern Missouri with the cold front on Thursday night. However, another push of moisture to the north will give us more showers on Friday while we stay cooler in temps behind the frontal boundary.
The main threat to watch for here is flooding potential.
On Thursday and Friday alone, 1 to 2" is possible across all of central Missouri.
More rain is possible for the weekend, but it is too early to know what the weather will be like on the backside of this system. Stay tuned.
THE COOL DOWN
Cooler temps, much more seasonal for this time of year, will dominate the weekend and next week with highs near 50º and lows near freezing.