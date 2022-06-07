A few waves of rain will be possible in the next 24 hours should provide rain in most of central Missouri.
The morning should be mainly dry, just cloudy and humid. Temps will gradually reach the 70s to lower 80s.
By this afternoon, showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop, especially over southern Missouri. There is a stalled-out cold front now to our south that these storms will track along. Those at Lake of the Ozarks should be advised that the Lake Area carries the highest storm chance during the day.
Afternoon storms will dissipate quickly with the setting sun, but another round of storms are expected to occur after midnight with a passing low pressure system along the cold front. Widespread storms can be expected overnight through Wednesday morning.
When rain clears Wednesday morning, conditions are likely to remain sunnier and dry through Thursday night when another round of showers and storms returns Friday.
Over this weekend will by a mix of clouds and sunshine with cooler than normal temperatures. Highs will only reach the 70s Saturday, nearing 80 degrees Sunday.
Next week looks HOT. Monday will see a passing warm front push temps to near 90 degrees. On average, temps will reach the lower 90s with AM temps only as cool as 70 degrees next week, drier conditions too.