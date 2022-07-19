A weak cold front will pass through the region tonight, but it’s more of a cold front in theory because it’s not going to provide much of a drop in temperature. In fact, we will only drop a degree or two with highs in the middle 90s.
WEDNESDAY FORECAST
Wednesday will start with morning temperatures in the middle 70s with highs climbing to the middle 90s.
Heat index values will be in the middle to upper 90s. Most locations won’t hit the triple digits, but a few locations south of I-70 could be close.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will warm back to the upper 90s starting on Thursday and Friday before the triple digits are possible Saturday. If Columbia hits 100° on Saturday it would be the first time since August 2018.
Regardless of if we actually reach 100° or not temperatures will be hot and heat index values will be in the triple digits.
We are watching a trend that could help bring some rain chances for early next week along with slightly cooler air. Stay tuned!