Showers and thunderstorms developed across mid-Missouri late Tuesday afternoon producing a few strong wind gusts and locally heavy rain. The heavy rain did trigger flash flood warnings for parts of central Missouri as storms were nearly stationary.
A more widespread shower and thunderstorm chance will arrive for Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Mostly sunny skies are expected in the morning, but cloud cover will be building into the midday hours with showers and thunderstorms possible by the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to reach the middle 90s with peak heat index values ranging form 100-105°.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening and eventually become more widespread overnight, especially for areas south of I-70.
An isolated strong storm or two can’t be ruled out, but overall the severe threat is low. If any storms do become strong to severe it would likely be for 40-60 mph wind gusts. Additionally locally heavy rain will be possible and that could lead to localized flooding. Most locations won’t see issues, but you will still want to pay attention.
LOOKING AHEAD
Temperatures will be a touch cooler on Thursday, but the humidity will remain. As temperatures increase and humidity remains high we will see heat index values back in the triple digits for the weekend.
We’ll watch for slight rain chances next week with highs back closer to 90°.