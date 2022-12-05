Mid-Missouri managed a mix of sunshine and cloud cover on Monday, but the rest of the week is looking cloudy with passing rain chances
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Tuesday will start with morning temperatures in the upper 30s with highs generally climbing into the 40s as a range of temperatures are on display across the region. Generally it will be cooler, in the lower 40s, to the northwest. While areas near I-44 warm to the upper 40s to near 50.
Light rain showers and drizzle are expected during the day, especially in the afternoon. Most locations will be picking up less than 0.10” of rain.
LOOKING AHEAD
Wednesday is looking dry, but cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Widespread rain chances are set to make a return late Wednesday night into Thursday. This rain is expected to be more of a traditional rain, as opposed to the drizzly Tuesday.
Friday and Saturday are looking dry before a passing shower returns at the back end of the weekend into early next week.